Dr. Peter Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Smith, MD
Dr. Peter Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They completed their residency with E Tenn St U
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center355 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 338-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Smith saved my life. His consideration for his patients is amazing. He performed an emergency laparoscopic appendectomy on me, a heavily tattooed woman, and gave such consideration to where he put his incisions. Pre-surgery we spoke about our dogs, and he kept me updated on how long it would be and how many surgeries were ahead of me. Thank you Dr. Smith. You’re an amazing man, an amazing surgeon and I’m so grateful you were there. Thanks to you, I got to turn 32. I’m sorry people on here didn’t get to know you like I did. In my short stay, you showed you are not only a great, caring surgeon but a kind man. I cannot thank you enough.
About Dr. Peter Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1821053703
Education & Certifications
- E Tenn St U
- Piedmont Hospital
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
