Overview of Dr. Peter Smith, MD

Dr. Peter Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They completed their residency with E Tenn St U



Dr. Smith works at Emcare Internal Medicine in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.