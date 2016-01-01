Dr. Peter Soh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Soh, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Soh, MD
Dr. Peter Soh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Soh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Soh's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Headache Center65 Memorial Rd Ste 508, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 696-2925
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soh?
About Dr. Peter Soh, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1508398942
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soh works at
Dr. Soh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.