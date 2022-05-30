Dr. Peter Soo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Soo, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Soo, MD
Dr. Peter Soo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Soo's Office Locations
Georgetown Mental Health Specialists2423 Williams Dr Ste 108, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (877) 800-5722
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My regular doctor was out having a baby. I was a little worried because I've had my psychiatrist for years and we work well together due to the repor over time that was built. I was BEYOND please after my virtual visit with Dr. SOO! I felt completely comfortable with him instantly as he smiled and began to ask questions (very caringly) and was making an effort to connect. Even knowing that my doctor would be returning next month and we were only seeing eachother once maybe twice he strongly showed compassion and desire to understand where I was coming from. Fast forward to today and I am excited to say that his lasting positive impression has led me to make him my primary care provider. Best, Lindsay Miller
About Dr. Peter Soo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1457430050
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Soo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Soo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soo.
