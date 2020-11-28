Dr. Peter Spencer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Spencer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Spencer, DO
Dr. Peter Spencer, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Dr. Spencer works at
Dr. Spencer's Office Locations
Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 985-0000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Paw Paw Lake Medical Center6559 Paw Paw Ave, Coloma, MI 49038 Directions (269) 985-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- NGS CoreSource
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spencer is amazing. He is kind and listens to you. Answered all of my questions. Receptionist Rose was another story. I called to ask a question. She was very rude. She kept repeating herself like I didn't understand what she was saying. She refused to provide an answer to my question, saying the office didn't deal with it.
About Dr. Peter Spencer, DO
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Garden City Hospital, Osteopathic
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
