Dr. Peter Spooner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spooner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Spooner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Spooner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Spooner works at
Locations
-
1
Pima Heart & Vascular4729 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 838-3540
-
2
Pima Heart & Vascular6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 301, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 838-3540
- 3 565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 265, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net Federal Services
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Onecare
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spooner?
I WENT TO DR. PETER SPOONER. CARDIOLOGY DROCTOR FOR THE HEART. DR SPOONER GAVE ME A GOOD REPORT, HE DIDN'T TRY TO SPIN SOME LIE TO ADD ME TO LIST OF PEOPLE TO SUPPORT HIS OFFICE/ WORK. THIS IS A DOCTOR WHO WILL TELL YOU THE TRUTH AND HE IS CONCERN WITH YOUR HEALTH AND NOT YOUR BANK ACCT OR YOUR INSURANCE... A VERY PLEASANT UNDERSTANDING DOCTOR WHICH IS THE TYPE OF DOCTOR WE NEED IN THESE DAYS...THANK YOU DR. SPOONER AND MAY YOU ALWAYS KEEP MOVING FORWARD WITH YOUR DREAMS AND BEING A FANTASTIC DOCTOR AND PERSON. HAVE A GREAT NEW YEAR ...
About Dr. Peter Spooner, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194727438
Education & Certifications
- Univ Heart Ctr-U Ariz Coll Med
- U Ariz Coll Med
- Grtr Vic Hosp Soc
- University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spooner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spooner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spooner works at
Dr. Spooner has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spooner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spooner speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Spooner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spooner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spooner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spooner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.