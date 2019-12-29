Dr. Peter Sporn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sporn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Sporn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Sporn, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sporn works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sporn is caring and concerned about me. It is as if I were his only patient for the time we are together. He has diagnosed and treated my sacroidosis for 3 years. He is the head of the sarcoidosis group and involved several specialists to check and treat me beyond pulminary care. EXCELLENT is not high enough praise for him and the whole team at Northwest Medecine. I have never seen such a well coordinated group if medical professionals ever.
About Dr. Peter Sporn, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1912925090
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sporn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sporn accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sporn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sporn works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sporn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sporn.
