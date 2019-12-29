See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Peter Sporn, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Sporn, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sporn works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group - Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 695-1800

Hospital Affiliations
  Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Sarcoidosis
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Anorectal Abscess
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asbestosis
Asthma
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Blastomycosis
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchoprovocation Test
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cryptococcosis
Cystic Fibrosis
Emphysema
Empyema
Histoplasmosis
Home Sleep Study
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Lung Nodule
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
PET-CT Scan
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Function Test
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tuberculosis Screening
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Viral Infection
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    HAP Insurance
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 29, 2019
    Dr Sporn is caring and concerned about me. It is as if I were his only patient for the time we are together. He has diagnosed and treated my sacroidosis for 3 years. He is the head of the sarcoidosis group and involved several specialists to check and treat me beyond pulminary care. EXCELLENT is not high enough praise for him and the whole team at Northwest Medecine. I have never seen such a well coordinated group if medical professionals ever.
    james nazarowski — Dec 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Sporn, MD
    About Dr. Peter Sporn, MD

    Specialties
    Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1912925090
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Michigan Hospitals
    Residency
    Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Sporn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sporn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sporn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sporn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sporn works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sporn’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sporn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sporn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sporn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sporn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

