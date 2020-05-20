Dr. Peter Sprockel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprockel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Sprockel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Sprockel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV AUTONOMA DE GUADALAJARA|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Sprockel works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist18400 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sprockel?
Dr. Sprockel is very professional, with a very good treatment and sense of humanity and, most importantly, since I am under his care my health has improved remarkably and he has intervened each one of my different illnesses with great success.
About Dr. Peter Sprockel, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1891966446
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine-Lubbock|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Houston Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program
- Houston Methodist Hospital-Houston
- UNIV AUTONOMA DE GUADALAJARA|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sprockel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sprockel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sprockel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sprockel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sprockel works at
Dr. Sprockel speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprockel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprockel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprockel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprockel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.