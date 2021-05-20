Overview

Dr. Peter Stager, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Stager works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.