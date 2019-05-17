Dr. Peter Stanbro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanbro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Psychiatrists
- OK
- Edmond
- Dr. Peter Stanbro, MD
Dr. Peter Stanbro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Stanbro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.
Dr. Stanbro works at
Locations
-
1
Stanbro Healthcare Group LLC2000 E 15th St Ste 400A, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 341-1697
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder
- View other providers who treat Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
- View other providers who treat Adjustment Disorder
- View other providers who treat Autism
- View other providers who treat Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Developmental and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Drug and Alcohol Dependence
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Eating Disorders
- View other providers who treat Impulse Control Disorders
- View other providers who treat Personality Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phobia
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Suicidal Ideation
- View other providers who treat Addiction
- View other providers who treat Addiction Treatment
- View other providers who treat ADHD Testing
- View other providers who treat Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
- View other providers who treat Anorexia
- View other providers who treat Antidepressant Therapy
- View other providers who treat Antisocial Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Anxiety Attack
- View other providers who treat Asperger Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
- View other providers who treat Attention Problems
- View other providers who treat Atypical Depression
- View other providers who treat Atypical Psychosis
- View other providers who treat Avoidant Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Behavior Therapy
- View other providers who treat Behavioral Changes
- View other providers who treat Behavioral Disorders
- View other providers who treat Binge Eating Disorder
- View other providers who treat Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
- View other providers who treat Borderline Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bulimia
- View other providers who treat Childhood Disintegrative Disorder
- View other providers who treat Chronic Depression
- View other providers who treat Chronic Mental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Combination Drug Dependence
- View other providers who treat Conversion Disorder
- View other providers who treat Counseling Services
- View other providers who treat Couples Therapy
- View other providers who treat Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
- View other providers who treat Delusional Disorder
- View other providers who treat Dependent Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Depersonalization Disorder
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Difficulty Concentrating
- View other providers who treat Disruptive Behavior Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dissociative Disorder
- View other providers who treat Dissociative Identity Disorder
- View other providers who treat Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Family Psychotherapy
- View other providers who treat Fear
- View other providers who treat Fear of Open Places
- View other providers who treat Generalized Anxiety Disorder
- View other providers who treat Genetic Predisposition to Autism
- View other providers who treat Group Psychotherapy
- View other providers who treat Histrionic Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Homicidal Crisis
- View other providers who treat Homicidal Ideation
- View other providers who treat Hypochondriasis
- View other providers who treat Impaired Cognition
- View other providers who treat Job Stress
- View other providers who treat Learning Disabilities
- View other providers who treat Mania
- View other providers who treat Marijuana Addiction
- View other providers who treat Medication Management
- View other providers who treat Mild Cognitive Impairment
- View other providers who treat Mood Changes
- View other providers who treat Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition
- View other providers who treat Mood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Narcissistic Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
- View other providers who treat Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
- View other providers who treat Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
- View other providers who treat Outpatient Addiction Treatment
- View other providers who treat Outpatient Psychiatry
- View other providers who treat Panic Attack
- View other providers who treat Panic Disorder
- View other providers who treat Paranoid Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Passive-Aggressive Behavior
- View other providers who treat Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD)
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Medication Therapy
- View other providers who treat Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
- View other providers who treat Psychopharmacologic Treatment
- View other providers who treat Psychosis
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy for Crisis
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy Services
- View other providers who treat Psychotic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Reactive Attachment Disorder
- View other providers who treat Reactive Depression
- View other providers who treat Relapse Prevention
- View other providers who treat Schizoaffective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Schizoid Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Schizophrenia
- View other providers who treat Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Seasonal Affective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Self-Esteem Problems
- View other providers who treat Self-Injury Behavior
- View other providers who treat Separation Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Sexual Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Social Anxiety Disorder
- View other providers who treat Social Phobia
- View other providers who treat Stress
- View other providers who treat Stress Management
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tourette's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Voyeurism
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oklahoma Health Network
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanbro?
Has been great for my daughter and our family. He and his staff is the best around.
About Dr. Peter Stanbro, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1659339224
Education & Certifications
- University Of Massachusetts Memorial Med Center
- Boston University Med Center Hospital
- Boston University Medical Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanbro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanbro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanbro works at
Dr. Stanbro has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanbro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanbro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanbro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanbro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanbro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.