Dr. Peter Stanbro, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (133)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Stanbro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.

Dr. Stanbro works at Stanbro Healthcare Group LLC in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stanbro Healthcare Group LLC
    2000 E 15th St Ste 400A, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 341-1697

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antidepressant Therapy Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Atypical Psychosis Chevron Icon
Avoidant Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Behavioral Changes Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Childhood Disintegrative Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty Concentrating Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fear Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fear
Fear of Open Places Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Autism Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Histrionic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Homicidal Crisis Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Job Stress Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Passive-Aggressive Behavior Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Reactive Attachment Disorder Chevron Icon
Reactive Depression Chevron Icon
Relapse Prevention Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Voyeurism Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oklahoma Health Network
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 133 ratings
    Patient Ratings (133)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 17, 2019
    Has been great for my daughter and our family. He and his staff is the best around.
    About Dr. Peter Stanbro, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659339224
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Massachusetts Memorial Med Center
    • Boston University Med Center Hospital
    • Boston University Medical Center
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Stanbro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanbro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stanbro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanbro works at Stanbro Healthcare Group LLC in Edmond, OK. View the full address on Dr. Stanbro’s profile.

    Dr. Stanbro has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanbro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    133 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanbro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanbro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanbro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanbro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

