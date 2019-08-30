Overview

Dr. Peter Stanko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Stanko works at Aurora Rheumatology in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Marinette, WI, Onalaska, WI and Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.