Dr. Peter Steenland, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Steenland, MD
Dr. Peter Steenland, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill|University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital and Mission Hospital.
Dr. Steenland works at
Dr. Steenland's Office Locations
Mountain Neurological Center PA7 Vanderbilt Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 255-7776Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carolina Spine & Neurosurgery-Franklin55 Medical Park Dr Ste 118, Franklin, NC 28734 Directions (828) 369-4216
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- America's 1st Choice
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthgram
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was Very Lucky to get referred to Dr. Steenland. He is very professional, kind, and caring to you and your care. His team and office are top-notch, and perform like NASA on a space mission! If you are in any need of back surgery, I highly recommend them. After 40 years of on and off back pain, and the last 5 months of constant pain, and 1 week of 24/7 pain so severe pain I could not sleep, he recognized the pain I was going through and managed to get me an urgent surgery, it's been 1 glorious week of no back pain! He did such a good job, I have not taken any pain pills since the day of surgery. I can not express my gratitude for Dr. Steenland enough.
About Dr. Peter Steenland, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1881814770
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill|University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Steenland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steenland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steenland has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steenland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Steenland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steenland.
