Dr. Peter Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Stein, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Stein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital, Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Physicians East1850 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 413-6101
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
Dr Stein is great he listens to you asking appropriate questions to find out what’s going on. He orders appropriate test when needed. He has an excellent bedside manner. I highly recommend Dr Stein.
About Dr. Peter Stein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1265437636
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Med Center
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.