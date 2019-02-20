Dr. Peter Stier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Stier, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Stier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Stier's Office Locations
Mondragon Mcgrinder Medical Associates Pllc700 McClellan St Ste 101, Schenectady, NY 12304 Directions (518) 243-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stier is very thorough and easy to talk to about any concerns. He definitely took his time and gave several options and recommendations. This is the second time I have seen Dr. Stier after switching from another doctor in another practice. I am so glad I made the switch!! I have recommended him to friends as well.
About Dr. Peter Stier, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
