Dr. Peter Sunenshine, MD

Neuroradiology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Sunenshine, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dr. Sunenshine works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix
    1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 262-8916

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 23, 2021
    I had a second opinion consult with Dr. Sunenshine based on recommendations from spinal CSF leakers in Phoenix. The consult was infinitely better than my experience at Duke where my assigned doctor (Kranz) had spent the consult staring into a corner vacantly then laughed and sent me away when I asked for care due to the new CSF leak that the unsupervised Duke student who did my CTM had given me. Dr. Sunenshine's team did an excellent review of my history--again, miles ahead of Duke's abilities. Dr. Sunenshine actually reviewed my imaging with me instead of staring into a corner, noted the calcification that the Duke student missed (and Kranz did not note until after he sent me away) and also pointed out a nerve root that Kranz missed. My only hesitation was the lack of believing the patient abt my addtl leaks, esp where a local dr rammed me in the spine during a blood patch & I felt the CSF trickle down my back post-op. (This was covered up as the local dr attempted an assault post op)
    — Dec 23, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Sunenshine, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroradiology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487610937
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University / College of Medicine
    Internship
    • New York University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology, Neurology and Neuroradiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Sunenshine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunenshine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sunenshine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sunenshine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sunenshine works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Sunenshine’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunenshine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunenshine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunenshine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunenshine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

