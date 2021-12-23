Dr. Peter Sunenshine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunenshine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Sunenshine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Sunenshine, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dr. Sunenshine works at
Locations
-
1
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 262-8916
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sunenshine?
I had a second opinion consult with Dr. Sunenshine based on recommendations from spinal CSF leakers in Phoenix. The consult was infinitely better than my experience at Duke where my assigned doctor (Kranz) had spent the consult staring into a corner vacantly then laughed and sent me away when I asked for care due to the new CSF leak that the unsupervised Duke student who did my CTM had given me. Dr. Sunenshine's team did an excellent review of my history--again, miles ahead of Duke's abilities. Dr. Sunenshine actually reviewed my imaging with me instead of staring into a corner, noted the calcification that the Duke student missed (and Kranz did not note until after he sent me away) and also pointed out a nerve root that Kranz missed. My only hesitation was the lack of believing the patient abt my addtl leaks, esp where a local dr rammed me in the spine during a blood patch & I felt the CSF trickle down my back post-op. (This was covered up as the local dr attempted an assault post op)
About Dr. Peter Sunenshine, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1487610937
Education & Certifications
- New York University / College of Medicine
- New York University Med Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- University of Pennsylvania
- Diagnostic Radiology, Neurology and Neuroradiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sunenshine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunenshine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunenshine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sunenshine works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunenshine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunenshine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunenshine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunenshine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.