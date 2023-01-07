Dr. Peter Sutcliffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutcliffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Sutcliffe, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Sutcliffe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mill Creek, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15418 Main St Unit 200, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 339-5411
-
2
Providence Everett Medical Labs1321 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 259-0966
-
3
Everett Clinic Heart & Vascular3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5411Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Smokey Point2901 174th St Ne, Marysville, WA 98271 Directions (360) 454-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Whidbeyhealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit with Dr Sutcliff and his staff, I can’t tell you how at ease I felt with him. He answered all my questions and was thorough about it. He is a true asset to Providence and the field of Cardiology.
About Dr. Peter Sutcliffe, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutcliffe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutcliffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutcliffe has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutcliffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutcliffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutcliffe.
