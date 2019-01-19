Overview of Dr. Peter Swarr, MD

Dr. Peter Swarr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Swarr works at Cool Springs Internl Medcn/Peds in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.