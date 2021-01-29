See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Peter Symbas, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (65)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Symbas, MD

Dr. Peter Symbas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Symbas works at Piedmont Physicians Group in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Kennesaw, GA, Marietta, GA and Brookhaven, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Symbas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthoatlanta
    105 Collier Rd NW Ste 2000, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 352-1053
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoAtlanta Kennesaw
    3525 Busbee Dr NW Ste 100, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 635-1812
  3. 3
    OrthoAtlanta Marietta
    790 Church St NE Ste 250, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 635-1812
  4. 4
    Orthoatlanta LLC
    1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 352-1015
  5. 5
    Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Brookhaven
    3929 Peachtree Rd NE # 250, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 352-1015
  6. 6
    Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Marietta
    620 Cherokee St NE Ste 300, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 635-1812
  7. 7
    Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Brookhaven
    3929 Peachtree Rd NE # 250, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 352-1015

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Pyramid Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Peter Symbas, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407856842
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hughston Clinic|Hughston SpMed Clin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory U Sch Med Affil Hosp|Emory University School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory U-Grady Hosp|Emory Univ Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Symbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Symbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Symbas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Symbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Symbas has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Symbas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Symbas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Symbas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Symbas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Symbas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

