Dr. Peter Symbas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Symbas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Symbas' Office Locations
1
Orthoatlanta105 Collier Rd NW Ste 2000, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 352-1053Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
2
OrthoAtlanta Kennesaw3525 Busbee Dr NW Ste 100, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (770) 635-1812
3
OrthoAtlanta Marietta790 Church St NE Ste 250, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 635-1812
4
Orthoatlanta LLC1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 352-1015
5
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Brookhaven3929 Peachtree Rd NE # 250, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Directions (404) 352-1015
6
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Marietta620 Cherokee St NE Ste 300, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 635-1812
7
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Brookhaven3929 Peachtree Rd NE # 250, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Directions (404) 352-1015
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Providence Health Plans
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Symbas has been my orthopedist for longer than I care to remember. Among other things, he has replaced both my knees. In addition to being a very competent surgeon, he is absolutely one of the most caring human beings I know. He is warm and approachable and has a great sense of humor. He is experienced and knowledgeable. I can’t imagine having anyone else care for my ancient bones.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407856842
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Clinic|Hughston SpMed Clin
- Emory U Sch Med Affil Hosp|Emory University School Of Med
- Emory U-Grady Hosp|Emory Univ Hosp
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Symbas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Symbas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Symbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Symbas works at
Dr. Symbas has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Symbas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Symbas speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Symbas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Symbas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Symbas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Symbas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.