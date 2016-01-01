Dr. Peter Szilagyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szilagyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Szilagyi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Szilagyi, MD
Dr. Peter Szilagyi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Szilagyi's Office Locations
Pediatrics Gastroenterology200 Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 730-1548
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Peter Szilagyi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1508897265
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- U Rochester/Strong Meml
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
