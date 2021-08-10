Dr. Peter Szymoniak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szymoniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Szymoniak, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Szymoniak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Berryhill Orthopaedics PA6007 Berryhill Rd, Milton, FL 32570 Directions (850) 626-1461
-
2
Brewton Medical Center LLC1121 Belleville Ave, Brewton, AL 36426 Directions (850) 626-1461
-
3
Santa Rosa Hma Physician Mgmt. LLC4225 Woodbine Rd Ste A, Milton, FL 32571 Directions (850) 994-6575
Hospital Affiliations
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Szymoniak for close to 20 years and will continue to do so until I'm in the urn! He has been knowledgeable, straight forward and helpful to me when any issues or questions arise. God Bless Dr. Szymoniak and his staff.
About Dr. Peter Szymoniak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1073510095
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Orthopedic Surgery
