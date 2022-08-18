Dr. Peter Tah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Tah, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Tah, MD
Dr. Peter Tah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Tah works at
Dr. Tah's Office Locations
St Josephs Regional Medical Center11 Getty Ave, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Peter Tah saved my baby and I. We where expecting our 4th child via c-section. His team at st. Joseph hospital are spectacular! I had emergency C-section. Dr. Tah team are amazing Anyone looking for an OB/GYN he’s the one. very respectful great bedside manner.
About Dr. Peter Tah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
