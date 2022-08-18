Overview of Dr. Peter Tah, MD

Dr. Peter Tah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Tah works at St Josephs Regional Medical Center in Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.