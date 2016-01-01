See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Peter Tan, MD

Internal Medicine
1.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Tan, MD

Dr. Peter Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Tan works at Regal Lakeside & Associates in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regal Medical Group Inc
    117 E Live Oak Ave Ste 101, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 446-8492
  2. 2
    Las Encinas Hospital
    2900 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 795-9901

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Overweight
Dermatitis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Overweight
Dermatitis

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Peter Tan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144228909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tan speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

