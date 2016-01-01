Dr. Tan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Tan, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Tan, MD
Dr. Peter Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
Regal Medical Group Inc117 E Live Oak Ave Ste 101, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 446-8492
Las Encinas Hospital2900 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 795-9901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Tan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1144228909
Education & Certifications
- GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
