Overview of Dr. Peter Taormino, DPM

Dr. Peter Taormino, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Taormino works at Quality Foot Care in Lake Ronkonkoma, NY with other offices in Shirley, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.