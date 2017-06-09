Dr. Peter Taormino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taormino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Taormino, DPM
Overview of Dr. Peter Taormino, DPM
Dr. Peter Taormino, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
Dr. Taormino's Office Locations
Quality Foot Care622 Hawkins Ave Ste 8, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779 Directions (631) 467-2813
Quality Foot Care450 William Floyd Pkwy Ste A, Shirley, NY 11967 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Peter Taormino is excellent. Both my husband and I go to him. Have recommended him to people looking for an excellent foot doctor. So pleased with his expertise work over the years. Would never consider going any where else.
About Dr. Peter Taormino, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rockland Psychiatric Ctr
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Dr. Taormino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taormino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taormino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taormino has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taormino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Taormino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taormino.
