Dr. Peter Taormino, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.4 (7)
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Taormino, DPM

Dr. Peter Taormino, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.

Dr. Taormino works at Quality Foot Care in Lake Ronkonkoma, NY with other offices in Shirley, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taormino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Quality Foot Care
    622 Hawkins Ave Ste 8, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 467-2813
  2. 2
    Quality Foot Care
    450 William Floyd Pkwy Ste A, Shirley, NY 11967 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 09, 2017
    Dr. Peter Taormino is excellent. Both my husband and I go to him. Have recommended him to people looking for an excellent foot doctor. So pleased with his expertise work over the years. Would never consider going any where else.
    Pat Hilton in Shirley, NY — Jun 09, 2017
    About Dr. Peter Taormino, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497702690
    Education & Certifications

    • Rockland Psychiatric Ctr
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Taormino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taormino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taormino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taormino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taormino has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taormino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Taormino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taormino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taormino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taormino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

