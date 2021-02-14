Dr. Peter Taub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Taub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Taub, MD
Dr. Peter Taub, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Taub works at
Dr. Taub's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-4410Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He performed my panniculectomy. Great bed side manner. So much so that he will be doing my breast reduction as well. Great, caring, thorough Doctor.
About Dr. Peter Taub, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taub has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Taub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taub.
