Overview of Dr. Peter Taub, MD

Dr. Peter Taub, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Taub works at Cleveland Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.