Overview of Dr. Peter Thadani, MD

Dr. Peter Thadani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Thadani works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, LLC in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL and Lake Bluff, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.