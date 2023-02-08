Overview of Dr. Peter Theut, MD

Dr. Peter Theut, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Theut works at Orthopedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.