Dr. Peter Thomas, MD

Dr. Peter Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Thomas works at OrthoVirginia in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.