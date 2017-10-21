See All Ophthalmologists in Corbin, KY
Dr. Peter Timoney, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Timoney, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peter Timoney, MD

Dr. Peter Timoney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Timoney works at Kentucky Eye Institute in Corbin, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Bell's Palsy and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Timoney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kentucky Eye Institute
    65 E City Dam Rd, Corbin, KY 40701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 528-9393
  2. 2
    Uk Ophthalmology
    110 Conn Ter Ste 550, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-5867

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Corbin
  • Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ectropion of Eyelid
Bell's Palsy
Eyelid Surgery
Ectropion of Eyelid
Bell's Palsy
Eyelid Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Timoney?

    Oct 21, 2017
    What an excellent physician! Thoroughly explained my condition in a very concerned and thoughtful manner. Excellent outcome and would recommend to anyone!
    Lexington, KY — Oct 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Timoney, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Timoney, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Timoney to family and friends

    Dr. Timoney's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Timoney

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Timoney, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Timoney, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033375597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Timoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Timoney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Timoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Timoney has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Bell's Palsy and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Timoney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Timoney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timoney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Timoney, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.