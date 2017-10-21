Overview of Dr. Peter Timoney, MD

Dr. Peter Timoney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Timoney works at Kentucky Eye Institute in Corbin, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Bell's Palsy and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.