Dr. Peter Tomasello Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomasello Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Tomasello Jr, DO
Overview of Dr. Peter Tomasello Jr, DO
Dr. Peter Tomasello Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Tomasello Jr works at
Dr. Tomasello Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Vital Anesthesia Services Pllc6940 108th St Ste PR3, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 690-3966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tomasello Jr?
Dr. Tomasello Jr is an amazing Surgeon that worked on my meniscus. Before surgery he went above and beyond to show me some exercises. He also wrote down medication for me to help with my arthritis.
About Dr. Peter Tomasello Jr, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1174518120
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomasello Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomasello Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomasello Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomasello Jr works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomasello Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomasello Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomasello Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomasello Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.