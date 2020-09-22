Dr. Peter Torok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Torok, MD
Dr. Peter Torok, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Dr. Torok's Office Locations
Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic1411 S Creasy Ln Ste 120, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 447-4165
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Torok did two knee replacements for me. I have had an excellent healing process and my quality of life has improved 100%. He is an excellent surgeon and I would highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Torok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torok accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Torok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torok.
