Overview of Dr. Peter Tortora, MD

Dr. Peter Tortora, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Tortora works at Fairfield Medical Group in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.