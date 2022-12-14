Overview of Dr. Peter Tothy, MD

Dr. Peter Tothy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Mount Sinai Sch Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Franciscan Health Munster, Methodist Hospital Southlake, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter, Pinnacle Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Tothy works at Cancer Health Treatment Centers in Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.