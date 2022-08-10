See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wilmington, DE
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Townsend, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Townsend, MD

Dr. Peter Townsend, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Townsend works at Limestone Medical Center in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Townsend's Office Locations

    Limestone Medical Center
    1941 Limestone Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-9494
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Brandywine Medical Center - DOS Joint & Spine Center
    3401 Brandywine Pkwy Ste 100, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-9494

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PA Insurance Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Ellie — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Townsend, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518908227
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cv Starr Hand Surgery Fellowship|St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center/Columbia University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Townsend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Townsend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Townsend has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Townsend works at Limestone Medical Center in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Townsend’s profile.

    Dr. Townsend has seen patients for Limb Pain, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Townsend on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Townsend. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townsend.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Townsend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Townsend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

