Dr. Peter Townsend, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Townsend, MD
Dr. Peter Townsend, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Townsend works at
Dr. Townsend's Office Locations
Limestone Medical Center1941 Limestone Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 655-9494Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Brandywine Medical Center - DOS Joint & Spine Center3401 Brandywine Pkwy Ste 100, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 655-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Townsend is an excellent clinician. He is extremely knowledgeable, caring and has a great bedside manner. I've gone to Dr. Townsend for wrist and elbow issues. Each time he was able to diganose my problem and provide treatment options which ultimately led to resolving my issues.
About Dr. Peter Townsend, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cv Starr Hand Surgery Fellowship|St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center/Columbia University
- University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Townsend has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Townsend accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Townsend works at
Dr. Townsend has seen patients for Limb Pain, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Townsend on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Townsend. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townsend.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Townsend, there are benefits to both methods.