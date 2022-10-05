See All Urologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Peter Tsambarlis, MD

Urology
4.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peter Tsambarlis, MD

Dr. Peter Tsambarlis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Tsambarlis works at Rush Prsby St Lukes Med Ctr Univ Gastr in Chicago, IL with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tsambarlis' Office Locations

    Rush Prsby St Lukes Med Ctr Univ Gastr
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 352, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-3447
    Tulane University Hospital and Clinic
    1415 Tulane Ave # 6, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-5271

  • Rush University Medical Center

Urinary Stones
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Urinary Stones
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Kidney Stones
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hydronephrosis
Incomplete Circumcision Repair
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Lithotripsy
Male Infertility
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchiectomy
Orchitis
Overactive Bladder
Penile Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy
Phimosis
Priapism
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Testicular Cancer
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Varicocele
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Oct 05, 2022
    I had a pre-Spincture evaluation with him today. He made the experience so stress-free, he answered all of my questions for me, and never tried to make me feel silly, or beneath his clinical understanding at all. In fact, he tries to educate you thru show and tell and simplifies the entire experience so that when you leave you know exactly what the procedure entails.
    GREGORY STEWART — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Tsambarlis, MD

    Urology
    English
    1730421561
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Tsambarlis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsambarlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsambarlis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsambarlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsambarlis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsambarlis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsambarlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsambarlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

