Dr. Peter Tsambarlis, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Tsambarlis, MD
Dr. Peter Tsambarlis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Tsambarlis works at
Dr. Tsambarlis' Office Locations
Rush Prsby St Lukes Med Ctr Univ Gastr1725 W Harrison St Ste 352, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-3447
Tulane University Hospital and Clinic1415 Tulane Ave # 6, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5271
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a pre-Spincture evaluation with him today. He made the experience so stress-free, he answered all of my questions for me, and never tried to make me feel silly, or beneath his clinical understanding at all. In fact, he tries to educate you thru show and tell and simplifies the entire experience so that when you leave you know exactly what the procedure entails.
About Dr. Peter Tsambarlis, MD
- Urology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsambarlis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsambarlis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsambarlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsambarlis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsambarlis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsambarlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsambarlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.