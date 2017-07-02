Overview of Dr. Peter Tutuska, MD

Dr. Peter Tutuska, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.



Dr. Tutuska works at CARDIOVASCULAR AND THORACIC SURGEONS PA in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.