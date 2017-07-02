Dr. Peter Tutuska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tutuska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Tutuska, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Tutuska, MD
Dr. Peter Tutuska, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.
Dr. Tutuska's Office Locations
Cotton-o'neil Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery830 Sw Mulvane St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 270-8625
Hospital Affiliations
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best bedside manner of any dr we have seen. Explains everything very well. Highly recommend
About Dr. Peter Tutuska, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tutuska has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tutuska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tutuska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tutuska has seen patients for Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tutuska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tutuska. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tutuska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tutuska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tutuska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.