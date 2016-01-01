See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Neenah, WI
Dr. Peter Ullrich Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Ullrich Jr, MD

Dr. Peter Ullrich Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ullrich Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    143 N PARK AVE, Neenah, WI 54956 (307) 688-7000
  2. 2
    Appleton Office
    Appleton Office
5320 W Michaels Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 (920) 882-0818

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Back Pain
Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection

2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Peter Ullrich Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487646691
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Wisconsin / Madison
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peter Ullrich Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ullrich Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ullrich Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ullrich Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ullrich Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ullrich Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ullrich Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ullrich Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

