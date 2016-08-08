See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Peter Vandeerlin, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.2 (9)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Vandeerlin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Vandeerlin works at South Jersey Fertility Center in Marlton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Jersey Fertility Center
    400 Lippincott Dr Ste 130, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 08, 2016
    Dr. Vandeerlin was the doctor at SJFC who performed my HSG. His bedside manner and compassion were pretty awesome. He was able to keep me at ease all the while he was doing the procedure, which really helped, because I went in there with such fear and anxiety. He didn't stall - he explained the procedure before and during it. He asked me to look at the monitors so he could explain what he was doing and what we could see. Afterwards, he spent a few minutes discussing the results.
    Dawn in Philadelphia, PA — Aug 08, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Vandeerlin, MD
    About Dr. Peter Vandeerlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1629040365
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

