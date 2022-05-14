Dr. Peter Van Patten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Patten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Van Patten, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Van Patten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia.
Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- State Farm
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Professional and caring provider
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720006885
- University Ca San Diego Med Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Ophthalmology
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Dr. Van Patten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Patten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Van Patten using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Van Patten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Patten has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Patten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Patten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Patten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Patten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Patten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.