Dr. Vandell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Vandell, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Vandell, MD
Dr. Peter Vandell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Vandell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vandell's Office Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology of Fairfield County LLC1735 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 256-3990
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vandell?
I have been with the practice for over 10 years and my visit with Dr. Vandell was the best I have had to date.
About Dr. Peter Vandell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1225058811
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandell works at
Dr. Vandell has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.