Overview of Dr. Peter Vandell, MD

Dr. Peter Vandell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Vandell works at Obstetrics and Gynecology of Fairfield County LLC in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.