Dr. Peter Vandyck, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Vandyck, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital, St Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Locations
Athens Diabetes and Endocrinology3320 Old Jefferson Rd Ste 600, Athens, GA 30607 Directions (706) 549-4155
- 2 3322 Old Jefferson Rd Bldg 600, Athens, GA 30607 Directions (706) 549-4155
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- St Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have grown to love everyone in this office. They are very kind and friendly. Dr Vandyck is excellent in giving you the best care for your needs. He is stern and cares for his patients well being!!!!! So do what he says...lol Awesome Dr. I have been going there for almost 15 years!
About Dr. Peter Vandyck, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandyck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandyck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandyck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandyck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandyck.
