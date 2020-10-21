Overview

Dr. Peter Varunok, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Varunok works at Premier Medical Group - GI Division in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Hernia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.