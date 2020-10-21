Dr. Peter Varunok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varunok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Varunok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Varunok, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Varunok works at
Locations
-
1
Poughkeepsie GI243 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-9410
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varunok?
Had multiple telehealth meeting and having my first in person meeting today. He had done a great job explaining my condition and running advanced diagnostics test to help pinpoint my issue. Would recommend
About Dr. Peter Varunok, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598769283
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Co Med Center
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varunok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varunok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varunok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varunok works at
Dr. Varunok has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hernia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varunok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Varunok speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Varunok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varunok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varunok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varunok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.