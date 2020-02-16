Dr. Vaselopulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Vaselopulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Vaselopulos, MD
Dr. Peter Vaselopulos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Evanston Hospital, Humboldt Park Health, Presence Saint Francis Hospital, Swedish Hospital and Thorek Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vaselopulos works at
Dr. Vaselopulos' Office Locations
Greater Chicago Urology800 Austin St Ste 569, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (312) 641-6288
Northshore Health Partners Ltd.5140 N California Ave Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (847) 328-5600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Evanston Hospital
- Humboldt Park Health
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
- Thorek Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and making sure you understand your diagnosis and procedures. Dr. Vaselopoulos is very knowledgeable and makes sure all tests are done to prevent future issues. I definitely recommend him without any doubt.
About Dr. Peter Vaselopulos, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1578608949
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaselopulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaselopulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaselopulos has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaselopulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaselopulos speaks Greek.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaselopulos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaselopulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaselopulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaselopulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.