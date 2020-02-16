Overview of Dr. Peter Vaselopulos, MD

Dr. Peter Vaselopulos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Evanston Hospital, Humboldt Park Health, Presence Saint Francis Hospital, Swedish Hospital and Thorek Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vaselopulos works at Greater Chicago Urology in Evanston, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.