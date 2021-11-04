Overview of Dr. Peter Vevon, MD

Dr. Peter Vevon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Vevon works at General Surgery Associates PC in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.