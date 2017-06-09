Dr. Peter Virzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Virzi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Mount Sinai Doctors55 E 34th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 3:15pmTuesday7:30am - 3:15pmWednesday7:30am - 3:15pmThursday7:30am - 3:15pmFriday7:30am - 3:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful cardiologist who listens to your concerns and explains everything to you.
About Dr. Peter Virzi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1891768107
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virzi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Virzi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Virzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virzi works at
Dr. Virzi speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Virzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virzi.
