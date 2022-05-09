Dr. Peter Von Doersten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Doersten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Von Doersten, MD
Dr. Peter Von Doersten, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Neurotology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Saint Patrick Hospital.
Mike Mondloch Crna Inc700 W Kent Ave, Missoula, MT 59801 Directions (406) 541-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have a small schwanoma tumor in my ear that he has been treating for several years. He explains things thoroughly, provides options and solutions to you, takes his time and listens to your concerns. He's very kind and compassionate. Dr. VanDoersten is an incredible doctor and person. Missoula is lucky to have him. I feel very fortunate to have him as my doctor and highly recommend him to others.
- Neurotology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1619962990
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Von Doersten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Von Doersten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Von Doersten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Von Doersten has seen patients for Perforated Eardrum, Outer Ear Infection and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Von Doersten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Doersten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Doersten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Von Doersten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Von Doersten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.