Dr. Peter Wade, MD

Neurology
3.7 (44)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Wade, MD

Dr. Peter Wade, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Wade works at Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Wade's Office Locations

    Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital
    490 Blue Hills Ave, Hartford, CT 06112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-3711
    Saint Francis Medical Group - Neurology
    1000 Asylum Ave Ste 4304, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-3711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 17, 2018
    Quick and easy! Staff is personable and eager to help
    About Dr. Peter Wade, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275636326
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale New Haven Med Ctr-Yale U
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • College of the Hoy Cross
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Wade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wade accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wade works at Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Wade’s profile.

    Dr. Wade has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

