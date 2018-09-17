Overview of Dr. Peter Wade, MD

Dr. Peter Wade, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Wade works at Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.