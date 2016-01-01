See All Dermatologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Peter Wallach, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Peter Wallach, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Springs, FL. They completed their residency with Kings County Hospital Center

Dr. Wallach works at Victor Toledano MD & Associates in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Coconut Creek, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis, Nail and Nail Bed Infection and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Dermatology
    1480 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 753-1030
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Center For Dermatology
    1379 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 975-4010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • West Boca Medical Center

Cellulitis
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Warts
Cellulitis
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Peter Wallach, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710987391
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Wallach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallach has seen patients for Cellulitis, Nail and Nail Bed Infection and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

