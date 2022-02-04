Overview

Dr. Peter Walsh, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Walsh works at Daniel J. Ladd, Jr. in Bozeman, MT with other offices in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.