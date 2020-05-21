Overview of Dr. Peter Waters, MD

Dr. Peter Waters, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.



Dr. Waters works at Brachial Plexus Program in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.