Overview

Dr. Peter Wayne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Wayne works at Saint Joseph's Medical Center in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Biliary Cholangitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.