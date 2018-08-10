Dr. Peter Wayne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Wayne, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Wayne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.
Saint Joseph's Medical Center127 S Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 378-8173
St. John's Riverside Hospital967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 964-4444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Medical Center
I have been a patient of Dr Wayne for 5-6 years. He is knowledgeable, compassionate and a great diagnostician.
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831193457
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
