Overview of Dr. Peter Weis, MD

Dr. Peter Weis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Jolla, CA.



Dr. Weis works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.